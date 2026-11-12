Tinubu mourns passing of Omole, former OAU VC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Professor Adebowale Omole, a distinguished academic and former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Omole also served as Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian newspaper.

In a condolence message signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described the deceased as an accomplished scholar, respected university administrator and public intellectual whose contributions to the advancement of education, intellectual discourse and national development would remain indelible.

“Professor Omole distinguished himself in the academic community through his commitment to scholarship, institutional leadership and the development of higher education in Nigeria.

“He also contributed to journalism through his association with The Guardian, where he brought his wealth of experience, intellectual depth, and commitment to bear on the newspaper’s editorial direction.

“ His death represents a significant loss to Nigeria’s academic community, the media industry, and the nation at large.

“My heartfelt condolences to Omole’s family, the management and staff of The Guardian newspaper, the Governing Council, management, staff and students of Obafemi Awolowo University, as well as the entire academic community.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all those mourning his passing”, the President said.