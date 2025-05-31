Tinubu mourns Kano sports contingent victims

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of members of the Kano State contingent who lost their lives in a road accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as to the families of the deceased.

“This is a devastating blow to the nation,” Tinubu said.

“It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. These young Nigerians embodied the resilient spirit of our country.”

He described the incident as a tragic loss for the nation and called for urgent steps to improve transport safety across the country.

The President also prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has ordered the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre in response to the flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has caused multiple fatalities and displaced several families.

In a post on his official X handle on Friday night, the President expressed sympathy for affected families and the people of Niger State.

He said he had been fully briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and had directed the deployment of relief materials and emergency shelters to the area.

“All relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the Niger State Government’s response,” he said, adding that search-and-rescue operations are already underway.

The President assured victims that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring a swift and coordinated humanitarian response. He also directed security agencies to assist in emergency operations.

“In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity,” the President said, urging Nigerians to keep the people of Mokwa in their prayers.

