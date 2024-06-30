President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (retd), who passed away on Sunday.

A statement issued on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), which stated this, noted that Admiral Ogohi, a well-decorated officer, was the Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003.

President Tinubu mourned the late Admiral, stating that his services to the nation will always be remembered.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family.

