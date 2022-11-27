Tinubu most experienced presidential candidate ― Ayade

Ahead next general elections, Cross Rivers State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has described his party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most experienced among candidates seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the declaration at the weekend while speaking at the South-South rally of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, held in Calabar, the state capital.

Governor Ayade, who thanked the women for the choice of Cross River for the women’s campaign flag-off in the South-South region, maintained that Tinubu’s achievements as two-term Governor and his network of friends across the country put him in good stead among the aspirants for the exalted seat.

He said: “Our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect. Our support for Asiwaju is because of his proven excellent track record as a people person who can consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous. “The Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot.”

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by her daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, expressed optimism that women and youths will deliver in the forthcoming general elections, noting that the party stands for peace and progress, and urged the women to be fully committed to the campaign.

Senator representing Lagos Central Oluremi Tinubu, who is the wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairman of the women’s team, extolled the qualities of women from the South-South region and pledged her commitment and that of her co-chairman, Hajiya Nana Shettima, to ensuring that women’s issues are prioritized if their husbands are elected. She further called on the women in the region to support the APC in its quest to win the upcoming elections.

Dr Linda Ayade, the wife of the Governor of Cross River State, urged women and youths to vote APC at the polls, especially as the current administration has performed well.

The APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, who incidentally is from Cross River, assured the women of her commitment to ensuring women’s interests are protected and urged women to come out en masse to deliver a record number of votes for the APC presidential candidate.

