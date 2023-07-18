President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the presidents of three West African countries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presidents in attendance are Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, and Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

The guests arrived at the seat of power before noon.

Although no advance information was made public, they are expected to focus on strengthening security in the sub-region.

President Tinubu was recently elected as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

More details will be provided later…

