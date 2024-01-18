President Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This comes barely 24 hours after the council withdrew their support for the president.

They announced at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday that they have become disillusioned with the Muslim-Muslim ticket that they supported to bring the president to power.

According to the President of SCSN, Sheikh AbdulRasheed Hadiyyatullah, Tinubu has not been fair to Muslims in the country.

Details to come later…

