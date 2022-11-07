Tinubu meets with farmers, promises to revamp agricultural sector for optimal performance

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to revamp the agricultural sector for optimal performance if elected as president in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu stated this during a town hall meeting with farmers and the Northern agro commodity groups held at Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to him, this would be achieved through the provision of modern farm implements at subsidized rates.

He said that agriculture is the hope and prosperity of farmers and the Nigerian economy, adding that there was a need to prioritize the sector for easy access to facilities and improve the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Tinubu said that the National Agricultural Commodity Directorate to be established will ensure the success of his agric policy when elected president so as to enhance food security and export.

Tinubu also sympathised with the recent flood victims across the country, describing the flood as a natural calamity that the government at all levels needed to be proactive to reduce its impact on the citizens.

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, stated that over the last seven years of his administration, he has continued to support the development of agriculture in crops, livestock and fisheries production.

The event was also attended by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, among others.

