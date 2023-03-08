By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has meet with the the chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu to discuss diverse ways to support and empower Nigerian youths.

The business mogul shared on Instagram, pictures of the president’s visit to his home on Tuesday night.

He said, “Last night, I was honoured to receive the Nigerian President-elect at my home.

We discussed ways in which the incoming administration must empower and support our immensely talented Nigerian youth. We have so much young potential to unleash!

Credit: Twitter | tonyoelumelu

——

