President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the national Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the national Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Even though the party leaders did not speak to the media, the visit may not be unconnected with the composition of the principal officers positions just announced in the national assembly.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, had on Tuesday announced names of the principal officers, including those of the Majority Leader, Minority Leader, Chief Whip and others.

But the party boss seemed to have taken exception to the names as he announced that he was not consulted during a meeting with Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by its Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Adamu had said: “I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC, has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them (NASS leadership) in writing which is the norm and practice (it is not our intention to break away from traditions), whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat.”

