President Bola Tinubu on Monday inspected a Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja as part of the low-key activities to mark Democracy Day.

The Nigerian Armed Forces rendered some songs, including an instrumental version of “Buga” by Kizz Daniel, while various cultural dancers were also on display.

In a tweet later on his verified handle, @officialABAT, the President urged Nigerians to remember all the heroes that championed the country’s freedom from what he called tyranny.

“It was an honour to inspect the immaculate Presidential Guard of Honour mounted by brave men and women of our Armed Forces on this special day.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us remember and honour all the heroes who championed our country’s freedom from tyranny and renew our collective commitment to keep the light of liberty burning in our land.t was an honour to inspect the immaculate Presidential Guard of Honour mounted by brave men and women of our Armed Forces on this special day.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us remember and honour all the heroes who championed our country’s freedom from tyranny and renew our collective commitment to keep the light of liberty burning in our land,” he tweeted.

Present at the ceremony were Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.

Others were Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore among others.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at the ceremony.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE