Ahead of Monday’s inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, the Warri Women Consultative Assembly has concluded plans to convene an inauguration viewing centre in Warri.

Convener of the body, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor said the event became necessary given the need to drum support for the incoming leader.

She said other activities lined up to mark the inauguration of the President-elect include prayers by Muslim and Christian clerics, breakfast viewing of the inauguration, commences, lunch and entertainment.

According to her, the event holds at the field opposite the Palace in Warri.

The group also said it’s proud of the conduct of the wife of the President-Elect, Sen Tinubu for standing by the husband during the campaign.

“We want to take this opportunity to Thank God and to commend Sen Oluremi Tinubu, the loyal wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our daughter, we have joined you in spirit throughout the campaign, and we are proud of your body language that shows your total commitment of love, humility and loyalty to your husband, that is what God recommends. Well done and may God continue to bless you” Lori-Ogbebor added.