Tinubu lauds Wike for constructing Abuja’s 24-hour bus terminals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the newly constructed bus terminals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are fitted with state-of-the-art facilities that would operate for 24 hours that a capital city like Abuja truly deserves.

Tinubu, who noted that the bus terminals will feature integrated commercial activities, including areas for relaxation, was particularly pleased with the inclusion of amenities such as cinema halls where commuters can unwind, and other essential services.

Speaking on Tuesday, while inaugurating the Mabushi Bus Terminal, one of three such facilities in FCT, the President, who was represented by Speaker of House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, commended the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike for having the vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence, which have been instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

He added that Wike’s commitment to providing first-class infrastructure for Abuja is evident in the quality and speed of project delivery.

He also opined that beyond the immediate benefits of organized transport and heightened security, the project will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.

According to him,”With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo terminal, which I have been informed is also ready for commissioning, we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation.

“As we inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal, we are not just opening a building; we are opening a new chapter for public transportation in Abuja. We are reaffirming our promise to provide a city where citizens can live, work, and commute with dignity, safety, and efficiency. This is a clear demonstration that our Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a slogan, but a lived experience for our people.

“I urge all residents and transporters to make full use of this facility, to cooperate with the authorities, and to embrace this new era of organized and secure public transit.”

Ealier, in his welcome address, Wike reiterated that the real essence of the project is to enhance security by reducing the number of unauthorized vehicles, thereby reducing congestion on the roads.

He however, said: “This terminal will not be operated by the FCT Transport Secretariat instead, we will concession it to private operators, who will run it efficiently.

“The terminal will operate 24 hours a day, providing commuters with a safe and comfortable space to wait for their buses. There will be amenities such as food courts, restrooms, and entertainment facilities.”

He also thanked President Tinubu and National Assembly for their support in making the project a reality.

It was gathered that the Planet Projects, contractors for the construction of the terminal, along with its sister projects, created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for skilled artisans to general laborers mainly of Abuja.