President Bola Tinubu has extolled the giant strides of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, especially his massive road construction in Niger.

The President spoke on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 84km, N169.7billon Bida – Minna road in Kakakpagi, Katch Local Government Area of the state

Represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Tinubu said that the Federal Government would continue to partner states/ sub-national that bring development to their people.

He said, ”For governments at all levels to grow, there must be cordial relationships”, adding that the Federal Government will support Niger State to ensure that the desired prosperity is derived.

According to President Tinubu, “Road construction will save lives and create avenues for greater economic development,”.

Tinubu however commended the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar for ensuring peace in his domain, emphasising that Nigeria would be self-sufficient in food production during his administration.

Tinubu said, “As a traditional title holder of Jagaba Borgu Kingdom since about 20 years ago, I am also a son of Niger State and will be part of anything that will bring development to the people of the state.”

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in his remarks said that “As encapsulated in our pact with Nigerlites under the New Niger Agenda, this groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction of the 84km standard dual-carriageway with street lights, interchange, and underpass at both ends of the road, a promise fulfilled.

”This project is of paramount economic importance to us as a state. Therefore, the groundbreaking ceremony we are witnessing today is a paradigm shift from the usual lip services of the past.

”This demonstrates our commitment towards building world-class road infrastructure that will endure over time to make Niger a reference point in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic development in Nigeria.

”We are poised to change the negative narratives in line with our ambitious New Niger Agenda.”

Bago said that to achieve the best for the project given the founding arrangements for the dualization of this road, the project was split into three lots, with a completion period of 24 months

He said, ”The Minna-Kataeregi-Bida road is of immense economic importance to the region and the nation at large, it serves as a major link between the industrial hub of Lagos and the western parts of Nigeria to the Northern parts of the country.

”The construction of this road is expected to reduce travel time, rate of accidents, and operational costs for vehicles and facilitate quick delivery of goods and services thereby accelerating socio-economic growth and the development of the citizens.

”However, the maintenance of this infrastructure will require huge capital, and consequently are compelled to build two number toll gates at the Minna and Bida ends of the road to allow for revenue generation, maintenance, and recovery of capital invested.

”In addition, we are also proposing that weighbridges be installed at the toll gate locations to ensure compliance with the legal axle load limits for the heavy axle trucks and articulated vehicles that will use the road.”

Bago stated further that the state government would explore other means of transportation, especially the rail transportation system.

”It may interest you to know that just yesterday, (Thursday) the Niger State Government signed a landmark MoU with the China Overseas Engineering Group Co to build a Light Rail line, hydro dam, urban water supply, irrigation, inland port, mass housing amongst others in the State.

”The multiplier effect of these is that it will enhance the socio-economic status of our people, increase the capacity of our farmers to produce more, and ultimately reduce the rural and urban migration in our dear state.

”This crucial project was initiated at the twilight of Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu’s administration with an initial funding window through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). By all measures, work should have commenced following the completion of all loan procedures.

”However, due to various challenges and the eventual change of government, progress was stunted until our administration took the reins of governance,” Bago maintained.