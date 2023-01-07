Tinubu lacks moral standing to reform Yahoo Boys — Atiku

GIVEN the controversies surrounding his personal life which are yet to be clarified, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has no moral standing to reform those he referred to as Yahoo boys in Edo State, the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said.

The former Lagos State governor promised to reform Yahoo boys during a campaign stop in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Thursday.

But in a reaction to his remark, a statement issued on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication, to Atiku Abubakar, said: “Tinubu should hide his face in shame rather than try to pontificate about morality. How can he even be talking about reforming Yahoo boys in Edo State given his dark past with US authorities?

He should remove the log in his eyes before trying to remove the speck in the eyes of oth- ers.”

The statement observed that the APC presidential candidate produced another comedy skit at the Benin City rally when he promised to turn “the so-called Yahoo boys in Edo State to “experts in manufacturing and creation of chips that din dasan dadauga.”

It added: “Had it been he were addressing a Christian congregation, we could have assumed that he was speak- ing in tongues but this was a campaign rally where he was supposed to have sold his candidacy to the millions of youths suffering from unem- ployment under the disease called the APC.

“Instead, he elected to refer to the young people of Edo state as Yahoo boys and fraudsters.

“Tinubu’s daily gaffes are evidence that he has no business going to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa but he should rather be seeking urgent medical attention.”

The statement mocked Tinubu for his alleged inability to explain his wealth in the United States despite being on a monthly pay of $2,400.

It added: “Till date, Tinubu has not been able to explain to any human being how he was able to save over $1.8 million from his monthly pay of $2,400. Luckily for him, he was able to negotiate a deal with the US government which saw him forfeit over $460,000 in cash.





“Yet, this is the same man that is taking the moral high ground. This must be the joke of the century.

“He is not even brave enough to reveal the primary and secondary schools he attended for fear of the avalanche of dirt that will be un- earthed about his life. He has continued to avoid debates so that he will not be forced to tell the truth. Yet, he has the effrontery to question Atiku Abubakar? What a joke.

“Atiku Abubakar has been transparent with his life and business. He has listed all the companies he owns and has established himself as arguably the largest private employer of labour in Adamawa State but Tinubu who keeps cash-laden bullion vans on his premises has no known source of wealth.

“For a man who openly claimed to be wealthier than Osun State, what Nigerians should be asking him is how did he become stupendously wealthy?”