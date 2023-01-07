Tinubu lacks moral standing to reform Edo ‘Yahoo boys’ ― Atiku

“The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, has posited that Bola Tinubu has no moral standing to reform those he referred to as “Yahoo boys” in Edo State.”

Given the controversies surrounding his personal life which are yet to be clarified, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has no moral standing to reform those he referred to as “Yahoo boys” in Edo State, the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, has posited.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor made the assertion during a campaign stop in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday.

But in a reaction to his remark, a statement issued on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, maintained: “Tinubu should hide his face in shame rather than try to pontificate about morality. How can he even be talking about reforming Yahoo boys in Edo State given his dark past with US authorities? He should remove the log in his eyes before trying to remove the speck in the eyes of others.”

The statement observed that the APC presidential candidate produced another comedy skit at the Benin City rally when he promised to turn “the so-called Yahoo boys in Edo State to “experts in manufacturing and creation of chips that din dasan dadauga.”

It added: “Had it been he was addressing a Christian congregation we could have assumed that he was speaking in tongues but this was a campaign rally where he was supposed to have sold his candidacy to the millions of youths suffering from unemployment under the disease called the APC.

“Instead he elected to refer to the young people of Edo state as Yahoo boys and fraudsters.

“Tinubu’s daily gaffes are evidence that he has no business going to Aso Rock Presidential Villa but he should rather be seeking urgent medical attention.

“While delivering his uninspiring speech, he took a swipe at Waziri Atiku Abubakar, insisting that Atiku acted dishonourably by selling vehicles while he was a customs officer.

“Tinubu’s frustration is quite understandable given the fact that in 1989 while Atiku, a Federal officer, was serving as the Deputy Director of Customs in charge of Enforcement and Drugs and was protecting the country’s borders from smugglers and drug dealers, Tinubu was in bed with two notorious drug kingpins, Muiz Akande and Abiodun Agbele.

“American authorities revealed that Akande took Tinubu to First Heritage Bank where he opened an account for himself and his wife, Oluremi, in 1989.





“While opening the account, the Lagos godfather revealed in documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400 and he had no other sources of income. But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990, he deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account.

“In a bid to protect their reputation, Mobil representatives told US authorities that even though Tinubu was a treasurer, he had no direct access to the company’s cash and thus could not deposit funds on behalf of the firm.”

The statement mocked Tinubu for his alleged inability to explain his wealth in the United States despite being on a monthly payment of $2,400.

It added: “To date Tinubu, the man Governor Wike and his friends have in their parochial interest signed up to support as President, has not been able to explain to any human being how he was able to save over $1.8 million from his monthly pay of $2, 400. Luckily for him, he was able to negotiate a deal with the US government which saw him forfeit over $460,000 in cash.

“Yet this is the same man that is taking the moral high ground, this must be the joke of the century.

“This is a man whose entire life is built on falsehood. He is not even brave enough to reveal the primary and secondary schools he attended for fear of the avalanche of dirt that will be unearthed about his life. He has continued to avoid debates so that he will not be forced to tell the truth. Yet, he has the effrontery to question Atiku Abubakar. What a joke.