Tinubu, Jonathan, Sanwo-Olu, others honoured at Herbert Macaulay colloquium

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Olabode George and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were among prominent Nigerians honoured at the maiden Herbert Macaulay Colloquium.

Other award recipients included the Chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; broadcast icon, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; and Professor Mrs Adeyeye.

The event, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of Herbert Macaulay’s death, celebrated the contributions of the nationalist and political pioneer to Nigeria’s political development and the struggle for self-determination.

It was organised by the Macaulay Heritage Foundation in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his remarks, President Bola Tinubu called on Nigerians, particularly leaders, to draw inspiration from Macaulay’s life of courage, sacrifice and service.

Tinubu, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Leshi, who stood in for the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said investing in education was one of the most effective ways of preserving the nationalist’s legacy.

He said education remained essential to nurturing informed citizens, developing visionary leaders and building a prosperous nation.

According to the President, the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on improving access to quality education, strengthening skills development, promoting innovation and preparing Nigerian youths to compete in the global economy.

He also highlighted government initiatives, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, as part of efforts to expand educational opportunities.

Tinubu described Macaulay as a visionary leader, uncompromising patriot and fearless advocate of justice and self-determination whose contributions helped lay the foundation for Nigeria’s nationalist movement.

He said the establishment of the Nigerian National Democratic Party in 1923 was a defining milestone in the country’s political history and the development of organised political engagement.

The President urged leaders at all levels to reflect on the legacies they would leave behind, stressing that nation-building required visionary leadership, responsible citizenship and a commitment to the common good.

He commended the Macaulay family, the organisers and other stakeholders for sustaining the memory and ideals of the nationalist.

Sanwo-Olu, who received the Herbert Macaulay Award for Leadership in Public Service, Cultural Ambassadorship and Urban Development, described the recognition as a significant honour, given Macaulay’s place in the history of Lagos State and Nigeria.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said Macaulay’s courage, vision and commitment to public service remained a source of inspiration for contemporary leaders.

He said the true measure of leadership was not the office occupied but the lives touched, institutions strengthened and legacies left behind.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration had remained committed to people-centred development, citing investments in transportation, critical infrastructure, public institutions, and the creative and cultural industries.

He added that Lagos must continue to modernise without losing its history, identity and character.

The governor, who said the award recognised three areas central to his administration’s agenda, maintained that urban development must be accompanied by efforts to preserve the state’s cultural heritage.

He dedicated the recognition to public servants, development partners and Lagos residents, whose resilience and cooperation, he said, had contributed to the state’s development.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, former President Jonathan commended the organisers and urged them to make the colloquium an annual event.

“Let me thank the organisers for the award given to me. On behalf of the other awardees, I extend our gratitude. This award is one I will always cherish. There are awards and there are awards.”

Macaulay, who died in 1946, is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Nigerian nationalism and a leading figure in the country’s early political movement.