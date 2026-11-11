Tinubu, Jonathan, ex-Niger president Issoufou to grace Buhari’s biography launch

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Nigerien president, Mahamadou Issoufou, are among prominent dignitaries expected at the public presentation of the authorised biography of late President Muhammadu Buhari on November 19, 2026, in Abuja.

While Tinubu is expected to attend as Guest of Honour, Jonathan will serve as Chief Presenter, with Issoufou chairing the event.

Chairman of the Planning Committee and former Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja, describing the three-volume publication as an important contribution to the documentation of Nigeria’s contemporary history.

Adamu emphasised that the event would not be a political gathering or campaign platform, but a national occasion dedicated to history, leadership, public service and the preservation of national memory.

He said the organisers had extended invitations across political parties, including Buhari’s associates, former government officials, opposition figures and others who had interacted with the late president during his lifetime.

According to him, the biography, authored by Dr Udu Yakubu, was authorised by Buhari himself and represents an extensive examination of his life, military career, political journey and eight-year administration from 2015 to 2023.

Adamu said Buhari’s public life spanned more than five decades, during which he served as a military officer and commander, military governor, federal commissioner, military Head of State, opposition leader and democratically elected president.

He noted that few Nigerian public figures had experienced such dramatic turns in their political careers or remained at the centre of national affairs for so long.

He explained that the first volume examines Buhari’s origins, early formation, military career, emergence as a national figure, years as Head of State and eventual journey into opposition politics.

The second volume focuses on his presidency between 2015 and 2023, covering his administration, key personalities, policies, achievements, challenges, disappointments and controversies.

The third volume provides a thematic assessment of his legacy, examining the economy, security, infrastructure, foreign affairs, anti-corruption efforts, institutional reforms and social policies.