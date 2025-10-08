The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Dr Abiodun Essiet, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply committed to entrenching peace and security as essential foundations for economic growth and national development.

She stated this on Wednesday in Lokoja during a community workshop and the inauguration of Community-Based Peace Structures in Kogi State.

According to her, unity, openness, and solidarity are vital to achieving lasting peace in Nigeria.

The event brought together over 200 stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of Kogi for the inauguration of the peace structures in the state.

Essiet said that leaders and citizens must embrace unity and inclusiveness to sustain peace across communities.

“When no one is left behind, development becomes truly sustainable, and peace becomes lasting in all communities and in Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

She urged participants to work collectively for a peaceful and prosperous Kogi, adding that the initiative would be replicated across all states in the North Central zone as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

“We are collaborating with the North Central Development Commission to sustain dialogue, strengthen community voices and ensure that peace-building efforts translate into tangible improvements in infrastructure, security and livelihoods,” she said.

According to her, Tinubu is passionate about entrenching peace and security as foundations for economic growth and development.

“Building social cohesion is not a one-off event; it is a continuous journey that requires patience, inclusiveness, and commitment,” she added.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace across the state, saying efforts were ongoing to rid communities of criminal elements.

Ododo, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike-Ayoade, urged residents to desist from aiding criminals by supplying them with food and other items.

“When we stop supplying them with the things they need in the bushes, the criminals will abandon their evil trade,” he said.

He also appealed to youths to shun crime and embrace hard work, describing it as the only path to sustainable success.

The governor commended Essiet for her dedication to promoting peace and security in Kogi and the North Central region.

Also speaking, Dr Usman Oba’i, the Ejeh of Dekina and Chairman of the Dekina Local Government Traditional Council, commended the initiative and pledged the support of traditional rulers towards sustaining peace in the state.

