Tinubu is Nigeria’s most tolerant leader since independence — Wole Oke

The Member Representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State and the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most civil and tolerant leader Nigeria ever had since independence.

This was contained in a goodwill message to commemorate the second-year anniversary celebration of President Tinubu’s Administration in office made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

According to the Federal Lawmaker who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress APC, President Tinubu is the most civil and tolerant President Nigeria has ever had going by the administration’s unwavering respect for fundamental human rights.

Hon Oke pointed out that despite criticisms from opposition parties, within the APC, and even from the President’s own South West base, no one has been harassed or persecuted—a sharp departure from past administrations.

He lauded the President’s economic courage in removing the petroleum subsidy, describing it as a decisive move that broke the grip of entrenched interests and ensured that public revenues now reach the federation account and are fairly distributed in line with the Constitution saying that “This is the essence of fiscal federalism”.

The lawmaker also commented on the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, citing the establishment of the Students Loan Fund and the unprecedented number of young Nigerians appointed into ministerial and MDA leadership roles.

He insisted that “No other Nigerian President has matched this feat”.

The statement added that while Speaking on the international stage, the lawmaker noted President Tinubu’s successful diplomatic engagements, including securing a $2.5 billion agricultural investment from Brazil and restoring Nigeria’s international credibility, as reflected in the country’s removal from the IMF debtor list.

“The President’s commitment to peace, support for traditional and religious leaders, non-interference in the operations of anti-corruption agencies, and ongoing reforms in the security architecture were also highlighted as marks of visionary leadership. Security is a shared responsibility,” Oke emphasised.

He, however, urged Nigerians to support ongoing efforts to secure the nation.

He further noted that Nigerian workers have received wage increases under President Tinubu’s watch.

“On all fronts— economy, rights, education, diplomacy, security, and governance— Mr President has delivered and continues to lead with courage and compassion. He is truly the father of a new Nigeria,” he added.

