Tinubu is currently the face of bad governance — SDP’s Adebayo

•‘Some coalition people, ex-cabinet members should be in jail’

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, recently engaged with some journalists in Abuja during the 50th birthday ceremony of his wife, Queen Lilian Adebayo. He spoke on several issues ranging from insecurity, a coalition to unseat the government of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, and what he could have done better if in government, among others. TAOFEEK LAWAL brings excerpts.

There have been killings and so many other things going on in the country. What is your take on this?

We knew this was how they would behave. However, what shocks me about Nigerians is that they are shocked about Tinubu. We knew these people don’t take governance seriously. They take elections seriously, but not governance. The first duty of a president is to be the Commander-in-Chief. The first order of business for any government is national security, then the welfare of the people, then justice, and finally development and infrastructure. So it’s a disappointment.

I personally do not like to politicise insecurity because when you criticise the government in a way that encourages terrorists and other criminals, it can influence our politics through atrocities. But in this case, the incompetence of President Tinubu and his security team speaks for itself. I think the president should be serious-minded and address the issues.

You are one of the senior opposition leaders, and you have not commented on the Rivers State emergency rule. What is your position on that?

Well, I have commented enough on it, but the only difference is that I commented on behalf of the Rivers people. Most of the comments you hear are either on the side of the governor or the side of the enemy of the governor, led by Minister Wike. I made a public comment on behalf of the people of Rivers State. The final solution to that problem will be for people’s governance to return to the state. Ab initio, they were not elected—that’s the result of stealing a mandate. Wike and Fubara did not come together for the benefit of Rivers people. It was a conspiracy that broke down between all parties, and that is the trouble now.

The ultimate solution is for clear, good governance to return to Rivers State. If this emergency is not immediately lifted, we are violating the constitution. Every time there is an emergency rule, removing the so-called elected people is like taking their mandate—which is wrong. Otherwise, we should go back and conduct a fresh, credible election so the people’s government can return.

Read Also: Three PDP senators defect to APC after meeting Tinubu

Looking at the state of the nation, what would you have done differently if you were in government?

If I were in government, everything would be different. First of all, I would have been there legitimately. I wouldn’t have stolen the mandate. I would have been duly elected. Then you’d see it in my budget, my appointments—ministers and executives—I’d put in people who care for the people.

Right now, they are doing the opposite. Governance is not about ego. Politicians don’t realise that all the powers and privileges in the constitution are not for them personally—they are meant to serve the people. Tinubu hasn’t offended me personally; I don’t know him and I’m not concerned about him. My grievance with him is the same I had with Buhari, Jonathan, Yar’Adua, and Obasanjo: since 1999, we have deviated from chapter two of the constitution. We have not governed according to it. I am not anti-Tinubu; I’m anti-bad governance. Tinubu just happens to be the current face of bad governance.

What is your advice for those in leadership on addressing the issue of security?

They are birds of a feather. When you cover for the president’s incompetence, he sings solo and the governors sing chorus with him. They are all out of tune. They don’t understand the mandate they have. Have you seen their behaviour? They’re just parading around.

When it comes to security, governors have the political tools, but not the security apparatus. So, when there’s a crisis, the governor becomes a powerless victim. They spend a lot supporting commissioners of police, DSS, civil defense—but they have no authority over them.

I believe in having police at the lower levels of government, but we also need better governors. Most governors are not serious people. I know them. They don’t understand what it means to be a governor. And with the Federal Government monopolising security and not using it effectively, governors are handicapped.

Are you part of the coalition? And are you running in 2027?

My party knows I am running. The Nigerian people know, and we will make it clearer. As for the coalition, we are listening. What we don’t want is to be a getaway car for a conspiracy we didn’t plan. If you want to use the SDP to escape from a failed plan, we are not available.

We are talking and listening. If the coalition is truly for the good of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, SDP is available. But if it is a crime centre for disappointed Tinubu loyalists, they should return to him and settle their issues. If you’re in politics to ensure Nigerians are no longer shortchanged, come to SDP. But if you are just here for revenge over an insult or broken promise, you are not welcome.

Is this the party’s position on the coalition?

Yes, that is the party’s stand. All Nigerians are welcome—to implement our manifesto. But don’t come to SDP to borrow us for a fight we’re not part of. We’re a party for the Nigerian people. Our plan isn’t about personal grievances. It’s about what Nigerians want, as laid out in our Constitution.

Every Nigerian should participate in discussions about how to move Nigeria forward. The suffering under this incompetent government must be addressed. We must come together. The hunger, depression, increased tariffs on electricity, data, airtime, transportation—everything has worsened since Tinubu came to office. These everyday discussions reflect the pain Nigerians are going through.

What is your view on the much-talked-about coalition going into 2027?

Coalition is good. More people coming together to shape the country’s future is good, but the decision must be by Nigerians—those forgotten and abandoned by government; those without access to healthcare, education, transport or school fees for their children.

Nigerians must speak out, because if we lose democracy, the alternative is not acceptable. We cannot have people who claim to be democrats and then rule with iron fists. We cannot allow them to misinterpret Section 305 of the constitution to entrench themselves in power.

Do you still have hope for the country?

My hope for this country is why I stay. Many have left. Many have dual citizenship. I could have done that, but I didn’t. If we want this country to work, we must stay and fix it together.

We shouldn’t need to go to London or France for healthcare or public services. The president and his allies live in luxury while asking citizens to be patient and tighten their belts.

Is there hope for the opposition in 2027?

Not if the opposition is just a group of terrified or hungry people. Those are not opposition; they are opportunists. Once they are offered what they want, they go back.

Remember, APC itself was a coalition. And now, most of those calling for a new coalition are ex-APC members—former Buhari cabinet members. Some of them should be in prison. So, what can you expect from that?

Insecurity is rising again. What solution would you propose?

I am not in the business of advising Tinubu or any of these regimes. They have failed. We have told Nigerians. They don’t listen to advice. They came for personal business, not to govern.

What would you do if you were in their position?

If I were in their position, Boko Haram and bandits would be gone. You must solve insecurity by addressing root causes—like economic inequality. That’s why so many people are idle and used for criminality.

Secondly, our security agencies must stop aiding and abetting crime. You have an IG of Police who is tired and retired—but still in office. You have military generals who have never fought a war—yet they are generals. In other countries, generals are veterans of wars. But in Nigeria, they are real estate moguls, not warriors. They benefit from the chaos.

You see soldiers directing traffic, police doing nothing. The real solution is for Nigerians to choose legitimate leaders. Legitimacy matters. For example, the Federal Government militarised the South-East instead of solving problems like releasing Nnamdi Kanu. Now there are checkpoints everywhere in the East, but in the North, there are none.