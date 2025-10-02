Tinubu is businessman, not president — Odumeje

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly called Odumeje, has ignited a storm of controversy across social media with a blistering critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he flatly described as “a businessman rather than a president.”

In a viral video that has drawn widespread attention and diverse reactions, the often-controversial cleric, who goes by the moniker “Indaboski,” argued that the true measure of a leader lies in their commitment to national development and the welfare of their citizens, a standard he believes is unmet by the current administration.

Odumeje starkly contrasted President Tinubu with several global figures he hailed as exemplary nation-builders, including former US President Donald Trump, Burkina Faso’s leader Ibrahim Traoré, and China’s President Xi Jinping.

According to him, these figures represent true leadership dedicated to elevating their respective countries.

“I don’t know who’s calling Tinubu president. Tinubu is just a businessman. If you want to talk about a president, call Trump, Ibrahim Traoré, Xi Jinping, and many others, they are all true leaders.

“Leaders are people who develop their country so that their children and citizens can benefit, but the ones we have in Nigeria are busy acquiring wealth for their own children,” he was quoted as saying.

Lamenting the country’s dire situation, Odumeje accused the political elite of focusing solely on amassing wealth for their personal families while neglecting the growth and prosperity of the nation.

He concluded his sharp condemnation by redefining Nigeria’s globally recognized status. Despite the popular tag of being the “Giant of Africa,” the Prophet asserted that the country has devolved into what he bluntly called a “giant of f@ilure not a Giant of Africa.”

The fiery remarks from the influential cleric are expected to continue driving debate over the priorities of the current Nigerian leadership and the overall state of the nation.