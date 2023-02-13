Tola Adenubi

The National Youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Muhammed Kadaade, has described the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a regional dictator.

Kadaade spoke on Monday at a Town Hall Meeting with the South-West Youths organised by the PDP Youth Campaign Council in Lagos.

He called it a political evil for certain individuals to compare the late Chief MKO Abiola to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress. The former is a democrat, while the latter is a dictator.

“I heard some people in the West comparing Chief MKO Abiola and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to me, they are committing political sin because you can not compare a Democrat and a dictator.

MKO Abiola extended his political base to Northern Nigeria, but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a regional dictator. Whether we like it or not, this is the truth because in the late 80’s, up until now, there’s a house in Zaria called Abiola house.

This is because he has built a relationship with the people of Northern Nigeria. Anybody you see associating with Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North or the East is occupying a position. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name is not down to the grassroots”.

In addition, Prince Kadaade said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential Candidate, is the only one with the potential to bring Nigerians together.

“Today, we need a leader who will unite Nigeria. Our dream for Nigeria is to see a man from Lagos state travel down to the northern part of Nigeria to run his business without intimidation, so also a man from the north will travel to the West to do his business without intimidation”.

“Before we solve all these problems we face as a country, we must come together and understand our differences, and amongst all these candidates today, it is only Atiku Abubakar that can unite Nigeria.” He said.





The National Youth Leader added that although some candidates rely on voter sentiment to win, the PDP candidate has the policy platform to triumph in the general elections of 2023.

“General Babangida, the former head of state, use to say this, to be Nigeria’s President, you must have friends from all across Nigeria. Today, we have 774 local governments. Let me assure you, among all these local governments, Atiku has friends in over 60% of these local governments”.

“Some people are banking on sentiment to get votes from the people, which is very unfortunate. Tinubu is saying it is his turn to be Nigeria’s President. Without presenting your policy document, we can not hand over 200 million lives to you.

We need a president who can defend his policy document anywhere he finds himself in the world. And so, at this time and moment, we need a president like Atiku Abubakar.”

He added that the obedient movement is unknown at the grassroots level and that the Labour Party cannot win elections by appealing to religious emotion.

“If you go to katsina and Sokoto state and many other states in the north, they don’t know anything like Peter Obi. You can not win an election without having ground politically; you must take your campaign to the grassroots.

“We have over 170,000 polling units in Nigeria, and let me tell you, 80% of that polling unit, labour party does not have a structure; how are they going to win? They cannot win”.

He also urged the young people of the South-West to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Candidate who is best prepared, rather than casting their ballots based on personal preferences.

The National Deputy Youth Leader, Hon. Timothy Osadolor, the Deputy Director for Female Youths, Hon. Ada Frederick, other youth leaders, interest group members, student union representatives, and candidates for the House of Representatives were all in attendance.