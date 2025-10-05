Tinubu insensitive to Nigeria’s worsening security crisis — ADC

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as his lack of urgency in addressing the growing insecurity across the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday, the party accused the President of focusing on political and social engagements while violence and kidnappings continue to rise in many parts of Nigeria.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is deeply disturbed by the brazen insensitivity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the growing insecurity in the country.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in whom the constitutional authority to secure the lives and property of citizens is vested, the President’s continued preference for attending social and political events in the midst of alarming deterioration of internal security is both unacceptable and irresponsible,” the statement said.

The party cited reports that armed bandits have attacked several local government areas in Kwara State, forcing residents to make ransom payments in food and cash.

It also mentioned recent incidents in Kogi where travellers were killed and others abducted, as well as the closure of over 180 schools across northern states due to safety concerns.

“These reports form part of a broader and bloodier pattern. From Plateau to Zamfara, Benue to Niger, Kaduna to Kwara, incidents of mass abductions, violent attacks, and forced displacement continue to rise.

“While rural communities are being emptied and schools are being shut down, the President continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving political associates. This sends the unfortunate message that the President cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens,” the statement added.

The ADC also faulted Tinubu’s remarks at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, where he said his mission was to unite Nigerians, describing the comment as “political rhetoric.”

“The ADC therefore finds it hollow and insincere, the President’s claim that he plans to unite Nigerians. Symbolism of national unity, no matter how well delivered, cannot replace the responsibility to truly unite, even with simple actions of showing up wherever the people need you, not when you need to make political appearances for your friends,” the party said.

The opposition party outlined several steps it believes the administration should take to address insecurity. These include formally acknowledging the scale of the problem, engaging directly with affected communities, strengthening joint military and police operations with state and local networks, and publishing regular security reports.

“Nigeria is under attack. This administration must stop pretending otherwise. They must stop treating national security as a political talking point and start treating it as a governing priority. The lives of Nigerians must matter more than soundbites and ceremonies. The time for symbolic gestures is over. What the country needs now is responsible leadership, operational urgency, and measurable results,” the statement concluded.