President Bola Tinubu inaugurated three gas projects on Wednesday, reassuring investors in the energy sector of his administration’s commitment to enhancing the business environment and ensuring investment convenience.

Described as milestones, the projects include the expanded AHL Gas Processing Plant, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, and the 23.3km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline.

During the virtual inauguration at the State House, President Tinubu also assured citizens that his administration is stepping up its coordination of other landmark projects and initiatives to ensure the earliest realization of gas-fueled prosperity in the country.

He noted that the projects are fully aligned with the Decade of Gas Initiative and his government’s vision to extract value from the nation’s abundant gas assets while simultaneously eliminating gas flaring and accelerating industrialization.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted Tinubu as saying, “This event is highly significant to our country as it demonstrates the administration’s concerted efforts to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructure aimed at significantly enhancing energy supply to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities.

“It is pleasing that when these projects become fully operational, approximately 500MMscf of gas in aggregate will be supplied to the domestic market from these two gas processing plants, representing over 25% incremental growth in gas supply.

“In practical terms, this means more gas for the power sector, gas-based industries, and other critical segments of the economy. I, therefore, commend the strategic vision of NNPC Limited and its partners, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), and Seplat Energy Plc, for these laudable and value-adding projects.”

President Tinubu emphasized his government’s determination to leverage the nation’s vast gas capacity to drive economic growth.

“Aside from the presidential CNG initiative aimed at transitioning Nigeria away from petrol and diesel as vehicular combustion fuel, significant progress has also been made in incentivizing gas development through Presidential Directives.

“The theme of this inauguration – ‘From Gas to Prosperity; Renewed Hope’ – must be embraced by all gas-sector participants and potential investors as a call to accelerate investment and project development in the gas sector on a win-win basis.

“I would once again commend the efforts of NNPC Ltd, alongside SEEPCO and Seplat Energy, on this business partnership initiative and congratulate you all on the successful implementation of the three projects,” the President said.

Tinubu also reiterated his government’s commitment to continue supporting the deepening of domestic gas utilization, increasing national power generation capacity, revitalizing industries, and creating multiple job opportunities for economic growth.

He added, “Today, I have the singular honor to inaugurate the expansion of the AHL Gas Processing Plant, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, and the 23.3Km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline Projects in line with my administration’s resolve to provide energy for Nigerians and to use our vast natural gas resources to transform Nigeria.”