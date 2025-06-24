Tinubu inaugurates 16km Abuja road

…as Wike seeks president’s support for 40,000 direct jobs worth industrial park

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated the right-hand service lane of the Inner Northern Expressway, stretching from Ring Road 3 (RR3) to the Outer Northern Expressway, popularly known as the Murtala Expressway, covering the Idu to Zuba districts of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The N31 billion, 16-kilometre road project was commissioned on Day 10 of the 17-day schedule for inaugurating projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to mark President Tinubu’s second year in office.

Represented by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, the President commended the FCT Minister, noting that the road would not only ease congestion at key junctions but also enable safer and faster movement within Abuja’s transport corridors.

He added that the project would open up more opportunities for business, housing, and investment in surrounding districts.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Senator Jibrin said, “It is with great pride and fulfillment that I stand before you today to commission the newly completed right-hand service carriageway of the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX), linking Route 3 to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), also known as the Murtala Muhammed Way.

“This infrastructure is a vital component of the FCT’s master plan—designed to ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity, and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents, and businesses in the city.

“I commend the FCT Administration, led by Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his vision, commitment to quality, and timely execution.

“This road is more than just concrete—it is a symbol of progress and a reflection of our administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As traffic volumes increase across the FCT and its satellite towns, continuous expansion and maintenance of critical routes like this are imperative.”

Earlier, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike thanked President Tinubu for his continued support, noting that the contract was initially awarded in 2014 for N7 billion but escalated to N31 billion due to inflation and variations.

Wike highlighted the economic potential of the Idu-Zuba industrial corridor and urged the President to support the Abuja Industrial Park project, which he said could generate over 40,000 direct jobs.

“Mr. President, this road was awarded in 2014 at N7 billion. With proper commitment, this road could have been completed by allocating N500 million monthly.

“In one year, N6 billion would have been paid. Yet, this project dragged on for 11 years,” Wike stated.

“I thank the President for his determination to complete projects that matter to Nigerians.

“This area is the designated industrial zone of Abuja. Investors had lost confidence due to delays and the absence of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O).

“We resolved that within two weeks of assuming office, and that renewed hope is yielding results.”

Wike added that the private company working on the site has offered to complete the left-hand lane of the road, subject to tax concessions.

He urged the Ministry of Finance to expedite approvals to support the ongoing development.

He also disclosed that contractors faced delays due to a lack of approval to cross the railway line, urging the Presidency to assist in resolving that challenge.

“Road infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth,” Wike emphasized. “Investors follow roads—not the other way around.

We thank the President, who has personally attended five out of the ten commissioning days.

Other days have seen representation by the Speaker and Senate President.”

Wike concluded by revealing that the remaining seven projects will be inaugurated on June 17, including the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the INEC Annex.

