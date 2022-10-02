Tinubu in UK for consultation, passionate about Nigeria — APC Chieftain

The Deputy National publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Hon Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has said that the party’s presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in good health and not on medical trip as widely circulated.

Honourable Ajaka, who visited the APC flagbearer in London, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

He said, “Contrary to the widespread speculation in the public space which was hugely circulated by our political opponents that senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on a medical trip in London. It is totally false.”

The party chieftain said that Sen. Tinubu was in the country to meet with different interest groups for the advancement of the country, saying he is ‘hale and hearty’.

He added that Tinubu is a man of resounding political and administrative experience, who has a sound and vast understanding of Nigeria’s diversity and would deploy this knowledge into leadership when elected.

He stressed that among other things, the presidential candidate would deploy his stern desire to unify the nation and inclusion of youths to drive the policy of the country.

Hon. Ajaka added that among those jostling for the role of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections, the APC’s flagbearer stands tall with a very humbling track record.

