Tinubu in Rivers, says Nigerian youths’ future depends on 2027 election

…says Wike is his development partner, hails Fubara for embracing peace

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the future of Nigerian youths depends on the outcome of the 2027 election, urging them to participate actively in the democratic process and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he also thanked the people of the state for their steadfast political support.

The President directly appealed to the youth, emphasizing that the future of the nation rests on their active participation in the democratic process through the use of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“To the youth of Nigeria, this election is about you. Your future depends on this election.

“It is left for you to use the weapon you have, and that weapon is the PVC. If you have not collected yours, please go ahead and collect it. Please, I beg you, I take God beg you,” Tinubu said.

He reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment, education and welfare, assuring Nigerians that his administration remains focused on steering the nation toward sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

The President also described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, as a vital development partner whose hard work and vision are driving Nigeria’s infrastructural growth.

Highlighting Wike’s contributions to his administration, Tinubu called on the crowd to acknowledge the former Rivers governor’s dedication to national transformation.

“Nyesom Wike is already a development partner of the Bola Tinubu administration.

“He is doing a wonderful job, committed, very, very hardworking. A man with vision who combines that with a mission. Help me thank him for his contribution to the infrastructural development of our country,” the President told the crowd.

Addressing the recent political tension in Rivers State, President Tinubu commended the host governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for displaying maturity and respecting leadership interventions to maintain stability in the state.

“Fubara, Your Excellency, the host governor of today, I want to thank you specifically for your maturity, understanding, and respect for the wisdom of elders.

“When we intervened, you respected our position, you maintained peace, and you are a committed democrat.

“Fubara, you will not regret what you have done as long as all of us are alive,” Tinubu stated.

Reflecting on his administration’s economic strides, President Tinubu defended his economic reforms, contrasting his scorecard with previous governments.

He noted that upon assuming office, 27 out of 36 states were unable to pay civil service salaries, a trend he said his administration has successfully reversed while clearing backlog liabilities.