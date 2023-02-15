Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

The Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Wednesday landed in Port Harcourt with his campaign train saying that he came to Rivers state looking for authority to bring prosperity to Nigeria.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt on his campaign tour of Rivers State Tinubu said the campaign train did not come to Rivers state to look for fish or crayfish, since those were also in Lagos too.

“What we are looking for is authority, authority to change your lives to prosperity, power and mandate to give you the best of life. To take care of your inheritance of all of you, particularly the youths,” he stated.

He told the youths that a Nigerian government under him would empower them to have the best skills in the world to manufacture and produce things that other countries of the world would want.

The APC Presidential flagbearer added; “I will empower you with skills that can produce for export from Nigeria, to make Nigeria proud, that can make Nigeria a nation of prosperity, joy and goodwill beyond one day.

“We are coming aboard with prosperity in Nigeria but without our own factories, without better utilisation of our ports, without peace and stability we cannot achieve those goals and dreams.”

Addressing the teaming youths who trooped out in their thousands for the rally he told them that the APC wanted them to take their lives seriously beyond politics.

He said; “You want a president, I will by the grace of God become your president. By the power of your votes. Make sure you have your PVCs and make sure your ballots are ready. I know already that you are looking for President and you will vote for me as your president.

“I know that one day you will be president too. Let’s work together. Let’s build a nation of unity, a nation of joy and a nation that is hard working, that is working together, not killing one another.”

In his speech, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu stated that what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not do for the people of the southern region of Nigeria, the APC has done by giving them a presidential candidate.





He said it was now left for the people to do their part and give APC their votes. “We kept our promise in giving the south Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he stated and urged the people to come out and vote massively for the APC.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole declared that the APC has taken over Rivers state describing the crowd at the stadium as only a fraction of what the Rivers APC represented.

Cole stated, “The APC is on the ground and understands the grassroots. It is a party that is for the people, defended the people and stands for the people. APC understands our people, we understand the problems of the people and we have defended them.”

He assured the presidential candidate that with his support in the state and with the strength of the APC members and supporters the party would definitely deliver the state at the presidential election on February 25.

“There’s nothing that has not been tried against us. APC has been shot at, we have been stoned, we have been prevented from holding rallies. But we have said that no matter what they try, we will hold our rallies, we will go out and we will show the people that APC is on the ground. Come February 25 you will see the full capacity of Rivers APC.”

He told the people that the antecedents of the presidential candidate were well known and “we want to assure you that when we are in power you will see a change in this nation and in this state.”

The highlight of the campaign rally was the handing over of the party’s flag to the governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

