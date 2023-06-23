Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has described the appointments of the new Service Chiefs and the Acting Inspector General of Police by President Bola Tinubu as a step in the right direction, saying it will halt the ongoing onslaught orchestrated by terrorist elements in some parts of Nigeria.

The governor in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere said the appointments are critical and timely at this period of nationhood where the territorial integrity of the country is being threatened by insecurity.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Service Chiefs to halt the onslaught against humanity, particularly in Plateau State, where killings of innocent citizens in their sleep have become a daily routine.

Governor Mutfwang renewed the commitment of his administration to work closely and in collaboration with the new Service Chiefs and the security apparatus at the Federal level to put an end to the bloodletting in the State.

He described the Service Chiefs as competent, foresighted and courageous and expressed confidence that the Service Chiefs will bring their wealth of experiences to bear in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.

Mutfwang added that the new change of guards in the country’s security architecture will reinvigorate the system for optimal performance.

While congratulating the Security Chiefs, Governor Mutfwang prayed that God will give them a compassionate heart and sound mind to bring the situation in Plateau and Nigeria under total control, to ensure the security and protection of Nigerians.