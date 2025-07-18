Tinubu in Kano, hails Dantata’s contributions to Nigeria’s economic development

President Bola Tinubu has said that the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and philanthropic efforts had left an indelible mark on the nation.

This was just President recalled that “Before the election, I came here to seek his prayers, and he gave them.”

According to him, “He was a man of immense personality, honesty, philanthropy and integrity, who devoted his life to the service of humanity and the upliftment of the less privileged.”

President Tinubu made the assertion on Friday in Kano when he visited the residence of the deceased to condole with his family.

Tinubu described the late businessman as one who was unwaveringly committed to humanitarian causes in all aspects of life.

He, however, added that “If there is friendship and contact in the hereafter, Dantata will be in the marketplace distributing food to the needy and helping the sick”.

President Tinubu stated that he was in Kano to condole with the family and the entire people of the state.

“I thank you all for showing up gracefully and honourably to welcome me,” he said.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family to uphold his legacy of humility, service, and generosity.

