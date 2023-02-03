The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he is ahead of those planning to scuttle the February 25 election with the hoarding of the new naira notes and scarcity of fuel across the country.

Tinubu who spoke on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital during the APC presidential campaign rally alleged that the unnamed individuals in the corridor of power were planning to create atmosphere of instability, postponed the presidential election and impose interim national government.

He reiterated his earlier position that it is the turn of Yoruba to produce the president of the country, saying “this election is yours. It is the election you will use to liberate yourselves.”

The APC standard bearer who spoke in Yoruba at the rally declared that, “those who kept the new currencies in their vaults would eventually release them” urging long suffering Nigerians not to fall for the ploy to provoke them to take to violence and anarchy over the scarcity of the redesigned currencies.

Tinubu also slammed suspected saboteurs who are allegedly hoarding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and preventing eligible voters from collecting them, urged those yet to collect their cards to “continue to be on the neck of those holding on to your cards until they release them to you.”

He urged the electorate to vote for all APC candidates in the February 25 National Assembly elections and March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections, “because the party offers a platform for good governance and responsible leadership.”

He said, ” They locked up money. Trek to your polling units, vote and stay with your vote.

“I use God to beg you, this matter is not fight, don’t fight them. Those who locked up your money will eventually unlock it. They’re doing it to get you angry, so that you can become violent, and they will postpone the election to bring interim government. We are wiser than them and equally ahead of them. The rat that eat poison will kill itself.”

Earlier, Governor Biodun Oyebanji urged the people of the state to vote massively for APC and Tinubu to reciprocate his good deeds and love for Ekiti in the years past.

He said: “All of us have decided to vote for Asiwaju and there is no cause for alarm. Ekiti people, you have all decided to give your votes to Asiwaju and the ballot boxes will be full with votes for him because he has always stood by us and we are going to appreciate him with our votes on February 25.

“Let’s go back to our wards, homes, churches, mosques, markets and other places to spread the gospel of Asiwaju to the electorate. Tell your people to collect their PVCs, those who are still without their PVCs don’t love Asiwaju.





“Asiwaju’s votes is our votes and we must all join hands to ensure his victory. Let us elect all APC candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly with our votes.”

Former governor Fayemi said Tinubu had stood by Ekiti when the progressives were in the trenches, urging the people of the state to reciprocate the good gestures of the APC presidential candidate at the polls.

Also, the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, expressed confidence that Ekiti electorate would vote massively for Tinubu based on his unmatched track records in governance.

Bamidele, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, who stated this during the rally in Ado-Ekiti, described Tinubu as a thinker with great intellect, electrifying popularity, unifying tentacles and unflagging focus for good governance required to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of his tenure.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, added that Tinubu has developed a workable blueprint to rewrite Nigeria’s history and inject good governance in the body polity, assuring that he is not seeking power to gamble with Nigeria’s destiny.

