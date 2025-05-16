Tinubu hosts Alaafin Owoade, seeks greater role of traditional rulers in national devt

…says Nigeria’s prosperity needs collective effort, not one-man task

President Bola Tinubu on Friday reaffirmed the crucial role of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s development and governance, calling for deeper collaboration between the government and royal fathers to implement policies that improve citizens’ lives.

The President made this call while receiving the newly installed 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The monarch was accompanied by his wife, Olori Abiwumi Owoade, and a delegation of traditional rulers from Oyo State.

Describing the monarch’s ascension as “the will of God and the heart of the people,” President Tinubu congratulated the new Alaafin, expressing joy over his emergence and commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural heritage.

“Your ascendancy to the throne of your fathers is historic.

“It is the will of God. I commend your humility, foresight, and the grace with which you’ve upheld the values of your people – even from your days abroad,” the President said.

Tinubu praised the smooth succession process following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III in April 2022, lauding the Oyo traditional council for maintaining stability and continuity.

Turning to governance, the President emphasised that building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria requires collective responsibility, especially from traditional rulers who serve as custodians of values and influencers in their communities.

“This job is not one you can do alone. Our priority remains education, healthcare, and preserving cultural values. We will continue to work with traditional rulers to implement policies that protect and prosper our people,” Tinubu stated.

The President also acknowledged the contributions of individuals from the Oyo Kingdom within his administration, specifically citing Ambassador Victor Adeleke, State Chief of Protocol, and Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, his Aide-de-Camp and king-designate of Ilemonaland in Kwara State.

In his remarks, Oba Owoade pledged the support of the traditional institution to the Tinubu administration and its national development agenda.

“Today, I speak not just as a custodian of culture and tradition, but as a voice for my people.

“Your gracious reception is more than protocol – it reflects your character and enduring respect for tradition,” Alaafin said.

He praised President Tinubu’s political resilience and described him as “an activist, strategist, bridge-builder, and now the nation’s foremost leader.”

Oba Owoade expressed support for the administration’s bold economic reforms and policies on infrastructure, youth empowerment, security, and agriculture. However, he noted that transformation can only be sustained when modern governance works hand-in-hand with traditional wisdom.

“Oyo is ready. The Yoruba are ready. Nigerians are ready. We look to you for a new vision rooted in justice, equity, and inclusive progress,” Alaafin said.

The monarch also formally sought the President’s collaboration in ensuring that traditional institutions play a more active role in shaping national policy and deepening social cohesion.

