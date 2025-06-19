Tinubu honours ex-Kaduna military gov with CFR

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on a former military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa (retd.).



Tinubu announced this at a grand reception during his one-day working visit to Kaduna State to inaugurates projects in the state.



CFR, is a prestigious national honor in Nigeria, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the event, the President said, “Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission.



“Some of the people I missed in my June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly is Colonel Dangiwa. Let me honour him with CFR.”



Dangiwa was governor of Kaduna state from August 1985 to June 1988 during regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.



After his retirement from the army in 1993, he became a social critic and founded the political party, Movement for Unity and Progress.



During the President Tinubu inaugurated the Institute of Skill Acquisition & Development at Riga Chukun, a 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square and 100 CNG buses for intra-city commute.

