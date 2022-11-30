Tinubu hasn’t travelled to US ―APC campaign council

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, (APC PCC) has dismissed as fake, the trending picture of a meeting between the United States President, Joe Biden and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was said in a statement by Director, Media & Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC titled, ‘ Tinubu in Abuja, not in the United States’, as he urged Nigerians to disregard it.

“A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and United States President, Joe Biden in talks at the white house is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

“Although America was listed among his destinations, according to an unofficial report that was widely shared, we can confirm that the APC presidential candidate was in Abuja all through Tuesday. He was in Abuja on Monday as well and has no need to surreptitiously leave Nigeria as some candidates do.

“Tinubu will be travelling to Bayelsa for a rally on Thursday, according to the party’s campaign programme.

“He is not scheduled to travel outside the country until the weekend for speaking engagements.

“His first port of call will be Chatham House in London, where he will speak on his action plan for Nigeria.”

