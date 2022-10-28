Tinubu has what it takes to make Nigeria better ―​​ Chairman, APC Canada

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Canada, Jide Oladejo, has appealed to Nigerians to join hands with the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to place the country in the comity of respectable nations within the shortest possible time.

Oladejo who stated this during his inauguration as the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council in Canada said that Tinubu has the competence, capacity and ideas to move the country forward, saying under Tinubu both human capital and infrastructural would be developed.

According to him, the assignment before the Presidential Campaign Council in Canada is to ensure an overwhelming and landslide victory for Tinubu and Kassim Shettima through the support of Nigerians in the North American country, saying Tinubu will build an egalitarian, libertarian and plural society which we all desire.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oladejo who commended the leadership of the party for its choice of candidate assured the party leadership that the confidence being reposed on the council would be treasured and well-guided.

According to him, the rot in Nigeria’s system by past administration is responsible for the backwardness in the socio-economic development of the nation and this could be traced to PDP’s years of maladministration.

He said, “Only Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to give birth to a united and prosperous Nigeria come May 2023.”

The chairman charged the electorate to be weary of politicians who were desperate to deceive the Nigerian public in order to take Nigeria to perpetual backwardness.





Speaking on the council’s inauguration, the Media Director of the council, Dr Abiola Oshodi, said the council was ready to spread the tentacles of APC in Canada.

Oshodi explained that the council was to ensure that a quantum of Nigerians in Canada were integrated into giving their support to the BAT/Shettima Presidency.

He added that the council would put measures to increase the general acceptability of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Shettima, especially outside the shores of Nigeria.

According to him, the business of governing Nigeria come May 2023 cannot be left in the hands of those who are ready to take the country backwards.