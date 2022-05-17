Tinubu has touched the lives of many positively ― Emir of Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Zulu Gambari (CFR) has said that the National leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most qualified person to lead Nigeria now “I have been praying for him for this position before now and now that he has declared his intention, we shall continue to pray for him privately and publicly. Allah will grant him his wish”.

Speaking Monday, 16 May, 2022 when the South West Agenda For Asiwaju (SWAGA “23)/North Central Agenda (NCA) paid him a courtesy call to seek his support for the presidential ambition of Tinubu, His Royal Majesty Emir Zulu Gambari said Tinubu had touched the lives of so many Nigerians positively and prayed that his ambition comes to reality.

Earllier the leader of SWAGA’23 Senator Dayo Adeyeye has briefed the respected Monarch about the purpose of the movement and what it intends to achieve in mobilizing support for the former Lagos State Governor and National leader of APC.

In Adeyeye’s Entourage were The facilitator of SWAGA, Hon. Oye Ojo, National Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele, Treasurer, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Alhaji Ibrahim Raji from the North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, (NCA) Hon.Gani Omoluka,Hon Eni Omosule, Hon Deji Jakande, Hon Akeem Muniru and Pa, Adeniran the Patron of NCA Kwara State and Hon. Fatai Adeniyi Labaka and members of NOCABAT.

The entourage continues its journey to Offa and other zones of Kwara State.