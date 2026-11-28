The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu has moved Nigeria from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) towards recovery, arguing that the country needs his leadership beyond 2027 to consolidate the foundation for prosperity.

Wike spoke on Saturday at a town hall meeting in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he addressed residents and presented candidates of the Rainbow Coalition.

He said he attended the meeting as Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Campaign Council in Rivers State and as FCT Minister to deliver a message ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 16 January 2027.

Wike introduced the Rainbow Coalition’s governorship candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okechukwu Chinda, and his running mate. He also presented the Rivers West senatorial candidate, Felix Obuha, House of Representatives candidates, including Victor Obuzor, and the House of Assembly candidate, Mr Izu.

He thanked the people of Ahoada West, saying his previous visit to the area had not been sufficient, prompting him to convene a meeting with its stakeholders and leaders.

Wike said the performance of the Ahoada West Council Chairman, Hon. Chita Eugene Epelle, across communities and wards had been supported by increased allocations to state and local governments.

He recalled that in the past, some local government councils received zero allocations and struggled to pay the salaries of primary school teachers.

“In most cases, most local government councils go home with what to call zero allocation,” he said.

Speaking on President Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy, Wike said the difference was now evident, adding that local and state governments no longer needed to borrow from banks to meet their obligations.

He said the increased funds available to state and local governments were a result of Tinubu’s decision.

“And that is why we say, Tinubu is courageous,” he said.

Wike said Nigeria was in a coma when Tinubu assumed office on 29 May 2023, adding that the President had sought the courage and wisdom to take decisions that would move the country out of its difficulties.

“After the goal of God, our country has come out of that coma, ICU. The proper foundation has been made that God will visit your prosperity,” he said.

He urged residents to support Tinubu’s continued leadership to consolidate the foundation he said the President had laid.

Wike identified fuel subsidy removal as one of the administration’s major decisions, describing the subsidy as a major problem for the country.

He said funds that should have been used for projects and empowerment had previously been spent on subsidy, while workers frequently embarked on strikes.

“No projects. No empowerment. Because the money that is supposed to form has been used for subsidy. But if anyone said, look, you’re removing this subsidy, there will be some challenges. But be pressured. Be pressured. You will overcome these challenges to prosperity, and by the grace of God, we are moving away from those challenges to prosperity,” he said.

He warned residents against placing their hopes in politicians who only made promises, urging them to consider the work being done by the current administration.

“Do not put your hope to a political nonetheless. Do not put your hope to somebody who is coming to make promise to you. You are everything what this man is doing,” he said.

Speaking earlier, former Ahoada West Council Chairman and Chairman of the Governing Council of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Hon. Dr Hope Ikiriko, said he attended the meeting not as a politician but as a son of the soil.

“You see, I am here not as a politician, but as a son of the soil. And I want to thank you and your entourage on behalf of the people of Ahoada West,” he said.

Ikiriko said residents had initially gathered to discuss what to present to Wike but later decided that his contributions to the local government were sufficient reason to express their appreciation.

“Politics is a game of contract. Your Excellency, it’s a social contract you have come to sign today. We are not asking for anything. We are thanking you for the much you have done for us,” he said.

He acknowledged that Ahoada West had not performed credibly well in previous elections but said residents had resolved to give Tinubu and all Rainbow Coalition candidates at least 90 per cent of their votes.

“Therefore, Bonny and Ekpeye people have resolved that we will give you not less than 90 per cent in this coming election. When we say we will give you, we will give to Tinubu, we will give to all the candidates of the Rainbow Coalition. Ahoada West is proud of you. You took us to Tinubu, and today we have on record that Tinubu has done well for Rivers State,” Ikiriko said.

Also speaking, Professor Ahamefula Vincent Elemanya assured Wike of the support of residents of Ahoada West and Ahoada East.

“We can assure you that come rain, come sun, we are there for you because we have known you. That the new governor that is coming in, Okechinda, we have known him when we were in government. That was the opportunity we had to work with you. Your somebody who is very, very credible and reliable,” he said.

Elemanya added that members of the academic community were developing a theory called Wikeism, which he said would be anchored on the Rainbow Coalition.

“Finally before I leave the podium, Your Excellency, you will permit us in a short while within the academia. We are propounding a theory called Wikeism. And we are anchoring it on the theory of Rainbow Coalition. That is what will help us to teach even our children in the classroom,” he said.

In his remarks, the Eze Igbu-Ubie of Ahoada West Local Government Area, HRM Hon. Eze A.M. Okpokiri, said residents had gathered not only to welcome Wike but also to appreciate his contributions to the area.

“Minister of Federal Territory. Our son. One of our own. I used to call you my personal person. We are here today on behalf of the Ahoada West Local Government Council people. We are here not only to receive you, but we are also here to appreciate all the good things you have been doing to our people,” he said.

Okpokiri said the security situation in the local government had improved by more than 80 per cent, crediting Wike with contributing to the peace residents were experiencing.

“We also want to appreciate the security situation in our local government. Before now, we have major problems with security. But today, the security problem, I can also say that it has gone more than eighty percent. We know that you were behind the peace we are enjoying today,” he said.

He appealed to the incoming governor to involve children from Ahoada West in his administration and urged young people not to engage in violence during the elections.

“Election will come and go, but any person who will lose his life will not be gotten back again,” he said.

The council chairman, Hon. Chita Eugene Epelle, described Wike as the political field marshal of Nigerian politics and the founder of the Rainbow Coalition.

“Rainbow Coalition, Tribune President, The Stronger. Our leader, I call you the political field marshal of Nigerian politics, the founder of Rainbow Coalition, our political father and mentor. You are welcome to Ahoada West. Ahoada West people are happy with you because you have done too many things for Ahoada West people, and you are still here to do more for us. We are happy with you for the candidates that you have given to us, from the president to the senator, Senator Obuha, Honorable Victor Obuzor, and our governor, Ok Chinda,” Epelle said.