Tinubu has shown political will to rejuvenate moribund Ajaokuta Steel — Reps

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s resolve towards rejuvenating the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Chairman, ad-hoc committee on illegal mining, Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem, who disclosed this in Abuja while delivering an inaugural speech, pledged the committee’s resolve towards tackling the growing menace of illegal mining in Nigeria.

He assured that “Nigerians will witness the results as we advance in our duties, with unwavering commitment to ensuring that this committee delivers on its mandate to curb the activities of illegal mining in any part of this country.

“Illegal mining, as we all know, is a scourge that has had devastating effects on our nation, from the massive revenue losses to the criminality that undermines our security and rudely alters our environment. It is estimated that Nigeria loses approximately $9 billion annually due to illegal mining activities.

“This theft of our resources that should be enriching our nation has gone on for far too long, and it is time to put an end to it. Our mission is clear. It is to block these revenue leakages, enforce transparency, and ensure that every naira from our natural resources is properly accounted for.

“We are here today to ensure that every naira generated from our rich natural resources contributes to the nation’s economic prosperity. As we move forward, one of the core objectives of this Committee is to block the revenue leakages caused by illegal mining and its associated activities, which not only steal from our national treasury but also hinder the growth of legitimate mining operations that could contribute substantially to our national Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Through structured oversight, we will strengthen Revenue Tracking Mechanisms and ensure that the full benefits of Nigeria’s mining sector flow directly into government coffers, rather than being siphoned off through illegal mining activities.

“Equally important is the issue of criminality and environmental degradation linked to illegal mining. These activities not only fuel insecurity, but they also lead to the pollution of our waterways, the degradation of our forests, and the displacement of vulnerable communities. This is a matter of national urgency to tackle these issues head-on, and it is why we are here today. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts.

“This committee stands firmly on the constitutional mandate entrusted to us by the people we serve as their Representatives. We are committed to fulfilling our oversight responsibility as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to expose corruption in any form, curb malpractices, and ensure that our resources are used for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“It is through such diligent oversight that we will rid our nation of the cancer of illegal mining, safeguard the environment, and protect the well-being of our citizens. Through the powers granted to us, we will investigate, gather evidence, and propose actionable solutions that will restore sanity and accountability to Nigeria’s mining sector.

“As Chairman, I bring to this Committee a passion for resource-use optimisation. In my constituency, the Ajaokuta Steel Company stands as a glaring testament to the failure of our nation to fully harness the potential of our mineral resources.

“For years, this vital industrial asset has been underutilised, leaving us to watch while other nations capitalise on similar resources. For many years, the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company has stood as a symbol of unrealised potential.

“However, I am proud to say that it is now on track to fulfil its true promise. The current administration has shown unprecedented political will to rejuvenate this critical national asset. This is reflected in the appointment of an indigenous professional to lead its revival, a move that gives us hope for the future of Nigeria’s steel industry.

“With Ajaokuta poised for success, we are looking at not just an economic game-changer but a cornerstone for our industrialisation, job creation, and long-term economic growth.”

To achieve the committee’s set objectives, he explained that the committee will work closely with all stakeholders: government ministries, agencies, the private sector, and affected communities.

