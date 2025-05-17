Tinubu has promised to fix Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road — Senator Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi represents Ife-Ijesa senatorial district. In this short interview by LASISI OLAGUNJU, the senator speaks on the deplorable state of the Federal Government-owned Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Road and on efforts to get it reconstructed.

You are known to be very outspoken, but you have not been heard saying much on the bad state of federal roads in your constituency. What is the problem, particularly on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Road?

I am not quiet. I have written series of letters on the road. I have spoken about it to all those that matter. I have written to the minister. I have engaged the anti-corruption agencies on the road to investigate money paid and work done so far. I have made enquiries concerning the contractors. I discovered how funding has been an issue despite budgetary allocation. I recently met the Minister of Works and we talked about federal roads in Osun. I pleaded with the leadership of the ninth National Assembly and I have not stopped begging in this 10th Assembly. I have gone as far seeking independent intervention.

It is sad that one of the most important roads is suffering serious neglect. The road is a link between the South West and other regions; it is an economically viable road. I have been shouting. Maybe my voice is not loud enough, but I am optimistic that our cries are being heard now. The President has given me his word that the roads will be fixed. I told the president that N79 billion that was budgeted years ago for the road cannot get to Ile-Ife, how much more Ilesa and Akure. The President has promised to fix the road and ensure other roads in Osun State get prompt attention

There are lots of movements and defections going on. Where do you belong now?

Movements and alignments are part of politics. I belong to where I belong, I am in PDP, that’s my party; that is where I belong, but I will support any good policy by the President. The National Assembly is not a party assembly; we drop our party garb and pursue things of national interest. So, being a PDP member should not make me an enemy of progress. I will support anything that will bring good to my people

We learnt you are a friend of the president. How much of that friendship have you used to benefit your constituency?

He is not just a friend, he is my brother and we have come a long way. My closeness to him has done some things for my constituency and a lot is on the way. The relationship is bringing some federal presence to my people and it will be tangible and enduring legacies. Mr. President is not treating my request as that of an opposition senator but he is acting as the father of the nation. The President has promised me that he will attend to our infrastructure needs and pay more attention to our demands than ever before

How hopeful are you on the fate of your party, the PDP, as we move towards the next set of elections?

We are very hopeful and optimistic, particularly at the state level. We are sure of victory next year. The people can see what the governor is doing. The workers are happy, infrastructural projects are coming up across the state, pensioners are happy. I am sure of victory. I am, however, not as happy with what is happening at the national level. I think there is the need to put our house together so we can form a formidable front for future elections. I am very hopeful that our winning streak will continue. I am a political scientist; I understand politics both practically and theoretically. Winning elections is natural with me. I have more experience on how to win elections now than at my first trial.