Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s election, saying that the former Lagos State governor has nothing to offer to Nigerians.

The National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in an address to the media in Abuja on Wednesday, affirming that Atiku has continued to receive since the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

He said the unprecedented crowd and the excitement by Nigerians from across the country at the PDP flag bearer’s rallies demonstrated beyond measure, that majority of the people have settled for him as the next President of Nigeria.

He added: “Through the course of the campaign, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, H.E Ifeanyi Okowa energetically traversed the nooks and crannies of our country, engaging various segments of Nigerians in diverse fora; consultative meetings, interactive sessions, Town Hall meetings, faith-based platforms, media interviews and political rallies articulating their plans, solutions and selling the message of hope to Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar continues to demonstrate that he is a Pan-Nigeria leader with the required experience, capacity, integrity, stamina, presence of mind, commitment, sense of duty and readiness to lead our nation at this critical time.

“In contrast however, the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) and its embattled Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in their vacuity, arrogance and entitlement mentality treated Nigerians with unpardonable disdain by refusing to engage the people in interactive sessions, debates and media interviews. This is a clear indication that the APC and its Presidential Candidate are incapable and have nothing to offer Nigerians.

“While Atiku Abubakar continues to engage Nigerians on issues that are critical to our nation; including National Unity and Stability, Security, Restructuring, Infrastructural Development, empowerment of the people through diversification, Asiwaju Tinubu abdicated because he has no solution to the myriads of problems brought upon our nation by the APC which he admitted to having brought into office.

“Since his emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC have not been able to engage in campaign on issues rather their focus have been on individuals and irrelevances, even display of unseriousness and comics.

“Nigerians can recall Tinubu’s display of pitiable incapacities, including difficulty with coordination and articulation, apparent memory problems, incoherencies and blunders for which he has become a butt of joke among our youths.

“This explains why the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign continues to flounder as it grapples and struggles with messaging and direction. It would be recalled that at the beginning of the campaign, Asiwaju Tinubu who cannot point to any development project or programme he initiated and executed in his eight years as Governor of Lagos State, attempted to appropriate the achievements of his predecessors and successors in office.

“When that failed, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign came up with the promise to continue on the “legacies” of the Buhari-led APC administration. When they realized that such was a serious pitfall given the massive failure of the administration where Asiwaju Tinubu holds sway as leader, they resorted to a desperate attempt to dissociate Asiwaju Tinubu from the APC administration.





“However, Nigerians cannot be fooled as they can clearly remember the deep involvement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the current APC government wherein he publicly boasted that he single-handedly installed the Buhari administration.”

