Tinubu has good intentions to develop North-West — Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has urged Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in moving Nigeria forward, stating that Tinubu has good intentions to develop Zamfara and the entire North-West region.

Matawalle made the call on Sunday, while receiving executive members of Athe ll Progressive Congress (APC ) from Anka, Bakura, Maradun, and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas of Zamfara state, who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in Maradun town.

The minister disclosed that APC members in the state should thank God for having leaders that have their people at heart.

Matawalle called on people of the state to continue supporting Tinubu’s administration in moving the country forward.

“I want to inform people of the state that President Tinubu has good intentions to develop Zamfara and the entire North-West, and we are very grateful to Mr President for the ongoing Zaria-Gusau-Sokoto road dualisation,” he said.

He maintained that the Federal Government has plans to execute more developmental projects in Zamfara State.

He also commended former Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, for his support to the development of APC and the entire people of the state.

“As I always say, myself Abdulaziz Yari and other APC leaders in the state, have been trying our best to improve the welfare of our members and the good people of the state.

“I am using this medium to call on you to continue to support the party; we should avoid any acts of insubordination to the leadership of our great party. We should ignore any call to destroy the unity of our great party in the state,” he said.

Matawalle further called on APC members in the state to continue to be patient and assured them of more welfare packages, including more job opportunities.

He advised members of the APC to avoid acts of insubordination against the party leaders in the state.

