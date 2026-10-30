Tinubu has done no wrong to any Igbo man – Okorocha

Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has defended President Bola Tinubu against criticism in the South-East, insisting that the President has not wronged the Igbo people.

Okorocha said Tinubu had maintained cordial relationships with Igbo people, including close friends during his time in Lagos, arguing that opposition to the President in the region should not be confused with grievances against the Federal Government.

Okorocha stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while comparing the level of resentment towards Tinubu in Imo State and the South-East with that directed at the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the All Progressives Congress faced internal challenges in Imo State during Buhari’s administration, adding that the hostility towards the former President was greater than what Tinubu currently faced in the region.

He said, “You must understand that when we are talking about APC in Imo State, the time we had issues as APC was when Buhari was in government.

“In fact, the hate for Buhari can’t be compared to the imagery hate for Tinubu in Imo State or in the whole Southeast.

“So people must be careful not to mistake a transferred hate or transferred protest for what they don’t want as a governor to mean that it’s a protest against Tinubu.

“Tinubu has done no wrong to any Igbo man, his best friends in Lagos are Igbos.”

Okorocha further expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure victory in Imo State, linking his prediction to his own political emergence on the platform of the party.

“Let me tell you that, with my emergence now with this ticket, Tinubu will win in Imo State,” he said.

He also challenged Governor Hope Uzodimma to pursue an appeal over their political disagreement, insisting that the law should be allowed to take its course.

“I challenge Uzodimma to go to appeal, when the facts have spoken you can’t manipulate the law,” Okorocha added.