Tinubu has capacity to restore Nigeria — Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed the belief that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to restore Nigeria on the path of greatness when he becomes president.

Governor Bello, who said the BAT campaign organisation has appointed him as the National Youth Coordinator, made this known on Sunday, while meeting with APC ward, Local government chairman, candidates and other stakeholders from Idah federal constituency of the state.

He noted that BAT had been consistent with the party, shown direction and leadership that the nation needs to address its challenges hence must be given overwhelming support by party faithfuls and voted come 2023.

According to him, the APC in Kogi was solely for Tinubu and would work to ensure that the party’s candidates at all levels emerge winners.

He reiterated that party faithfuls and executives were the foot soldiers during elections hence every one needed to be carried along as one big family and that benefits would come directly to party loyalists as against what was practiced.

He said the interaction was to reassure people of the constituency of the party’s unity and enjoined supporters not to engage in anti party activities.