Tinubu hands over ECOWAS leadership to Sierra Leone’s President, Maada Bio

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday in Abuja, handed over the mantle of leadership as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government to President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

The ECOWAS Authority’s 67th Ordinary Session closed in Abuja with the symbolic handover of the emblem to the incoming Chair.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the region’s continued path towards peace, stability, and prosperity.

He described it as a profound honour and privilege to have led the esteemed body, adding that he remained deeply humbled by the trust and support extended to him throughout his two-term tenure.

“As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.

“I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region,” he said.

Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that while reflecting on his tenure, President Tinubu noted the complex political and security challenges the region has faced in recent years, while calling on leaders to remain committed to the evolving needs of West African citizens.

“Let us deepen cooperation, uphold diplomatic principles, and foster inclusive growth that leaves no one behind—especially our youth, women, and vulnerable populations, who remain central to the future of our region,” he said.

President Tinubu emphasised the need to preserve democratic values and ensure that political stability is not separated from economic development.

“Our organisation must continue to strike a fine balance between its core regional mandate of economic integration and the complex political, security, and governance challenges, including the preservation of democratic values in our region.

“Economic integration cannot be superimposed on an untenable political environment. That is why we must remain steadfast in our resolve to rise to these emerging challenges,” the Nigerian leader declared.

President Tinubu commended the ECOWAS Commission, community institutions, and technical staff for their dedication and professionalism in supporting the Authority’s work and organising a successful summit.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the region’s shared mission and urged continued unity among member states.

“As you return to your respective countries, let us remain resolute in our shared mission to deepen our integration, protect our people, and build a prosperous, secure, and united West Africa,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, President Bio of Sierra Leone, the newly elected Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, outlined four key priorities.

He pledged to lead a renewed, people-centred, and action-oriented ECOWAS in the face of unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the West African region.

President Bio said his leadership would focus on restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility.

“We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law,” he said.

“We must overhaul our collective security architecture—from intelligence sharing to rapid response capabilities—to confront new threats with unity and resolve.

“The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of job creation, trade, and resilience, especially for our women and youth.

“ECOWAS must reform itself to become more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people. This is how we will rebuild trust in regional cooperation,” he said.

President Bio commended his predecessor, President Tinubu, for laying a solid foundation of regional dialogue, economic recovery, and peacebuilding.

“I am humbled to build upon the strong foundation you have established,” he said, thanking President Tinubu for his “experience and leadership.”

Acknowledging the complexities of the current moment, the Sierra Leonean leader noted that West Africa stands at a crossroads, grappling with terrorism, illicit arms flow, political instability, and transnational crime, particularly in the Sahel and coastal states.

“The democratic space is under strain in parts of our region. In some countries, the constitutional order has been disrupted. Yet, across West Africa, citizens—especially our youth—are demanding not just elections, but also accountability, transparency, and a fair stake in national life,” the Sierra Leonean said.

