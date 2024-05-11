President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the special occasion of his 98th birthday.

A statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate “a paragon of integrity and a peerless leader with a natural agency for rallying minds to the cause of peace, unity, and development.”

Tinubu affirmed that Pa Fasoranti, as the leader of the respected Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has brought honor and dignity to the organization and has also honed its voice as a noble and trenchant mouthpiece of the people.

He extolled the sacrifices and painstaking contributions of the elder statesman to the development of Nigeria as a veteran teacher, seasoned administrator, and exceptional politician.

President Tinubu thanked Pa Fasoranti for his support and generous measure of wise counsel, assuring him that the beacon of truth, fairness, equity, peace, and unity will always be upheld.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant the elder statesman more years in excellent health, while wishing him joy and happiness on this momentous day and always.