Tinubu hails Lam Adesina’s progressive ideals, says public office is a trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the progressive political ideals of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Lamidi Adesina, as an enduring legacy that should continue to shape leadership, governance and national development.

Tinubu, who spoke through his representative, who is the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, at the 3rd Lam Adesina Annual Lecture Series held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, said the late governor demonstrated that strong political convictions could coexist with humility, commitment to the people and a passion for social justice.

He commended the Lam Adesina Foundation and organisers of the annual lecture for sustaining the former governor’s legacy through a platform that brings together political leaders, scholars and other stakeholders to examine Nigeria’s democratic journey and explore ideas for national development.

The lecture, titled ‘Shaping the Future of Oyo State: The Nexus Between History, Progressive Politics and Development’, was delivered by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ahmed Raji, who examined the evolution of progressive politics, the influence of historical political movements on contemporary governance and the lessons Oyo State could draw from past leaders.

Raji urged Oyo State to learn from Lagos State’s development experience, particularly its pursuit of economic self-reliance, sustainability and institutional stability, noting that the progressive philosophy of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the governance approach associated with Tinubu in Lagos offered useful lessons for the state.

The discourse also examined Lam Adesina’s record in office, particularly his commitment to education and healthcare delivery. His administration’s educational achievements, including the reported establishment of more than 1,200 secondary schools, featured prominently in discussions on the need to preserve and improve the state’s development legacy.

In his tribute, Tinubu recalled that Lam Adesina’s political journey was shaped by his experiences as a teacher and columnist with the Nigerian Tribune, through which he consistently articulated his progressive convictions before venturing fully into partisan politics.

He said the former governor’s transition from the classroom and journalism into active politics provided an opportunity to practise the ideals he had long defended through his writings and public engagements.

According to the President, Lam Adesina believed that public office was a responsibility to expand opportunities and improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens. He described one of the enduring lessons of his life as his ability to maintain firm political convictions while remaining connected to the people.

Tinubu further noted that the late governor regarded social justice as more than political rhetoric, explaining that it encompassed equal educational opportunities, improved living conditions and the right of citizens to participate in decisions affecting their lives and hold their leaders accountable.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hon. Dapo Lam Adesina appreciated President Tinubu for his consistent support and commitment to the progressive ideology and political ideals of his late father.

He said the responsibility of the political heirs of the late progressive leader was to sustain his legacy through active political participation, declaring their commitment to working for Tinubu’s re-election and the emergence of all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.