President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ahead of his 69th birthday on Friday.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described Jonathan “as a patriot and statesman whose commitment to national unity, democratic governance, and Nigeria’s peaceful advancement remains an important part of the country’s political history.”

Tinubu acknowledged the former president’s years of dedicated service to the nation, first as Deputy Governor and Governor of Bayelsa State, then as Vice President, and ultimately as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu also commends the former President’s continued engagement in promoting peace, democratic values, conflict resolution, and good governance across Africa and beyond, particularly through his international peacebuilding and mediation efforts.”

Tinubu wished the former president continued good health, renewed strength, wisdom and many more years of meaningful service to Nigeria, Africa and humanity.