President Bola Tinubu congratulated elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark on the special occasion of his 97th birthday.
A statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president joined family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate an inimitable figure in Nigeria’s political evolution.
ALSO READ:Atiku eulogises Clark at 97
President Tinubu saluted Chief Clark for his contributions to the nation in many capacities, especially as a guide to various administrations and as a catalyst for critical discourses and causes in furtherance of national development.
As the elder statesman marks his birthday, the President wished him many more years in good health.