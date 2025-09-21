Tinubu hails 2Baba at 50, calls him global ambassador of Nigerian music

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated legendary Afrobeats singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, describing him as a global ambassador of Nigerian music and a creative force whose artistry continues to inspire generations.

In a statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President hailed 2Baba for his enduring contributions to the growth and globalisation of Nigerian music over more than two decades.

Tinubu paid particular tribute to the singer’s iconic hit, African Queen, calling it a “legendary song” that introduced the richness of African music to the world and positioned Nigeria at the centre of the global entertainment industry.

“For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide. His legendary song, African Queen, remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map,” the statement read.

The President further noted that beyond his musical excellence, 2Baba has consistently used his influence to advocate for peace, unity, and good governance, describing him as an artist whose patriotism equals his creativity. According to Tinubu, the veteran’s resilience and commitment embody the indomitable spirit of Nigeria.

“2Baba is not only a gifted musician but also a symbol of Nigerian creativity, resilience, and hope. His voice has been both a melody and a message, reminding us of who we are and what we can become,” the President said.

2Baba first emerged on the Nigerian music scene in the late 1990s as part of the iconic group Plantashun Boiz, alongside Blackface and Faze. Following the group’s split, he launched a solo career that redefined the Nigerian music industry, with the release of African Queen in 2004 establishing him as a household name across Africa and beyond.

Over the years, he has garnered multiple local and international awards, including MTV Africa Music Awards, MOBO Awards, and The Headies, further cementing his status as one of Africa’s most influential musicians. His music, often infused with messages of love, unity, and social consciousness, continues to resonate across generations.

