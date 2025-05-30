Tinubu hailed for appointing Dogara as NCGC chairman

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been commended for appointing the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 8th National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as Board Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC).

The commendation was made by a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Hon. Bulus Iliya, popularly known as Bulusiyya, on Friday during an interactive session with journalists.

Bulus Iliya, who contested for the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Bogoro Constituency in the 2023 general elections but lost, said President Bola Tinubu did a commendable job by appointing Yakubu Dogara as Chairman of the Board of the agency.

He stated that Yakubu Dogara, as Board Chairman, would strengthen the company and foster national development, adding that his leadership would undoubtedly bring credibility, strategic direction, and impact to the laudable initiative.

He further noted that Yakubu Dogara’s track record in legislative and public service speaks volumes of his capacity to lead such a pivotal institution at a crucial time in the nation’s economic development.

According to him, “On behalf of myself and my family, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to our mentor and boss, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Jendhm of Zaar Land, on your well-deserved appointment as Chairman of the Board of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC).”

The APC chieftain stated that the newly established company by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu would reduce risks for lenders and make borrowing more accessible for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), manufacturers, and even consumers.

He then urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and to pray for his success as he leads the country toward the promised land.

